CUT Method No Slam Dunk Despite Amazon, Medtronic Wins

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court's decided preference for the comparable uncontrolled transaction method, as shown most recently in transfer-pricing victories for Amazon and Medtronic, may not necessarily increase the method's popularity among taxpayers, experts say.



When to use CUT, a transaction-based method, versus the income method or another one-sided method in valuing inter-company transfers of intangible assets was the subject of a recent session at the American Bar Association meeting in Austin.



The CUT method, which relies on transactions between unrelated parties to benchmark those between related...

To view the full article, register now.