Analysis

CUT Method No Slam Dunk Despite Amazon, Medtronic Wins

By Molly Moses

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court's decided preference for the comparable uncontrolled transaction method, as shown most recently in transfer-pricing victories for Amazon and Medtronic, may not necessarily increase the method's popularity among taxpayers, experts say.

When to use CUT, a transaction-based method, versus the income method or another one-sided method in valuing inter-company transfers of intangible assets was the subject of a recent session at the American Bar Association meeting in Austin.

The CUT method, which relies on transactions between unrelated parties to benchmark those between related...
