Health Hires: AIG, Debevoise, Hinckley, K&L, PhRMA, Stinson

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT) -- The last few weeks have brought new faces focusing on health care and life sciences to AIG, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP, K&L Gates LLP, PhRMA and Stinson Leonard Street LLP, coming from the ranks of BigLaw, the government and various private companies.



AIG Brings On New General Counsel From Investigative Co.



Lucy Fato Lucy Fato, a leader of the global investigations firm Nardello & Co., will be stepping in as American International Group Inc.’s executive vice president and general counsel starting Oct. 16....

To view the full article, register now.