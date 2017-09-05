General Wireless Defends Ch. 11 Disclosures, Case Control

Law360, Wilmington (September 5, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- General Wireless Operations Inc., the owner of the twice-bankrupt electronics retailer RadioShack, defended its latest Chapter 11 disclosure on Monday as sufficient and improving, and asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to continue its control of the case.



The company’s response followed objections last week from the Office of the U.S. Trustee and creditors Kensington Technology Holdings LLC, Expona Global Sourcing LLC and Expona Holdings LLC.



The creditors, among other objections, questioned the potential for double recoveries and the amount of recoveries overall by hedge fund Standard General...

To view the full article, register now.