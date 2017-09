SEC Inks $6.5M Deal In Marijuana Stock Fraud Row

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved two settlements between the ex-fiancee of an alleged stock fraudster, the company she ran that helped pump up Medbox Inc.’s revenue, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that call for $6.5 million in disgorgement and fines.



The SEC had accused Yocelin Legaspi of helping her onetime beau Vincent Mehdizadeh gin up fake revenue for his marijuana consulting and vending company by nominally serving as the boss of New-Age Investment Consulting Inc., which Mehdizadeh actually controlled and used to arrange...

