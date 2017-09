Herbert Smith Freehills Hires 1st Corporate Partner In NYC

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Herbert Smith Freehills has hired its first corporate partner in its New York City office to lead acquisitions, disposals and joint ventures for U.S. companies across all sectors into Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the firm has said.



James Robinson joined Herbert Smith Freehills on Sept. 1 after nearly three years as a partner with Morrison & Foerster LLP in Tokyo. He said he was excited to "be back amongst family" at the firm, where he worked earlier in his career.



"Rejoining HSF really...

