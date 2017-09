Texas Oil Ponzi Schemer Gets 7 Years, Must Pay $32M

Law360, Dallas (September 5, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas man who admitted to a nine-year oil and gas Ponzi fraud scheme was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison and ordered to pay more than $32.2 million in restitution, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.



James VanBlaricum, 78, of Colleyville, pled guilty in February to one count of mail fraud. According to a factual resume submitted with his guilty plea, VanBlaricum admitted he duped investors into buying securities offered by two oil and gas companies he controlled and operated, Signal Oil and Gas...

