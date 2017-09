Patient's Family Asks Fla. High Court To Take Up Case

Law360, Miami (September 5, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The family of a woman who died during surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her skull asked the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up an appellate decision that affirmed a directed verdict for a doctor who was accused of improperly greenlighting anesthesia for the woman.



The family of Maria Elena Espinosa urged the state's highest court to overturn a 2-1 decision by the Third District Court of Appeal that affirmed the directed verdict clearing Dr. Arturo Lorenzo of liability for Espinosa's death at...

