Deutsche Bank Exits Tax Shelter Suit After Claims Expire

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted a quick win to Deutsche Bank AG on Tuesday, tossing the final claim from a five-year-old suit brought by former clients who had accused the bank and other financial advisers of breaching their fiduciary duty by advising them to set up an illegal tax shelter, ruling that the clients filed their claims too late.



U.S. District Judge Sharon J. Coleman granted the bank’s motion for summary judgment against the owners of a Chicago nasal and sinus clinic, ruling that the statute...

To view the full article, register now.