Morgan Lewis Adds Ex-Winston Int'l Arbitration Pro In HK

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP said recently that it has further bolstered its new Hong Kong office with a partner from Winston & Strawn LLP who comes with a range of finance-focused expertise in corporate investigations and compliance, dispute resolution, and international arbitration.



Charles Mo represents the latest expansion for the Hong Kong office that only received formal approval as a foreign law firm last month from The Law Society of Hong Kong and is nominally established in association with the newly formed Luk & Partners...

