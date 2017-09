Kate Spade Bracelet Tracker Infringes Patent, Suit Says

Law360, Springfield (September 5, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based technology company hit luxury handbag giant Kate Spade LLC with a patent suit in Illinois federal court Tuesday, alleging the designer's newest wearable tech bracelet and accompanying apps infringe its patented data collection technology.



Sportbrain Holdings LLC alleged Kate Spade’s bracelet, called the “scallop hinge bangle tracker,” infringes on a patent for wearable tech held by Sportbrain.



Kate Spade’s tracker bangle, which retails for $128, incorporates “at least an accelerometer and/or motion sensor” that collects data about the wearer’s daily activity, including recording the...

