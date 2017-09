Feds, SD Ask For Quick Wins In Native American Bias Suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The South Dakota Department of Social Services and the federal government each asked a federal judge on Tuesday for quick wins in the United States’ suit alleging intentional bias against Native American job applicants, with the DSS saying the federal government can't show the department operates under a general policy of bias.



The state DSS moved for summary judgment, asking the court to dismiss claims in the federal government’s suit alleging that it engaged in a pattern of intentional discrimination against Native Americans when hiring specialists...

To view the full article, register now.