Tax Shelter Fraudster Asks 2nd Circ. To Let Him Fight Penalty

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A convicted tax shelter promoter has asked the Second Circuit to revive his challenge of a $160 million IRS penalty, arguing his case is an exception to a rule requiring taxpayers to fully pay liabilities before seeking a refund in federal court.



John Larson, who was convicted in 2009 of crimes related to the creation and implementation of fraudulent tax shelter vehicles, has asked the appellate court to reverse a late-December ruling by a Manhattan federal judge dismissing his penalty challenge lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Valerie...

