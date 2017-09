LG Wins Atty Fees After $168M Faux Headset Suit Judgment

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday granted $383,134 in attorneys’ fees to LG Electronics after the company secured a $168.1 million default judgment against more than a dozen companies accused of selling counterfeit wireless headphones in February.



U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino found that LG’s counsel Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP’s hourly rates are in line with rates charged in other similar cases in the district.



“The court finds these rates reasonable for a number of reasons,” Judge Sammartino said. “For one, Finnegan is...

