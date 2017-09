Texas Justices Weigh Effect Of State's Tax Formulas

Law360, Dallas (September 13, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Wednesday wrestled with whether the state’s franchise margin tax is mandatory or whether a multistate income tax agreement gives national businesses a path to lower tax bills if they opt to use a decades-old three-factor apportionment formula.



Graphic Packaging Corp. is seeking a $1 million tax refund from the state, arguing it has wrongly been blocked from calculating its franchise tax bill using a three-factor apportionment test laid out in the Multistate Tax Compact that has been on the Texas books...

