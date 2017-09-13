Texas Justices Query Limits Of School Sex Harassment Claim

Law360, Dallas (September 13, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court weighed a school district's challenge Wednesday to a former gym teacher’s sexual harassment and retaliation claims, questioning whether the allegedly harassing comments should be treated as mere bullying.



Catherine Clark, who taught physical education at the Alamo Heights Independent School District in San Antonio, is alleging that she was fired in retaliation for complaining about years of harassment by her direct supervisor and another female coach, who allegedly made a series of sexually charged comments to and about Clark. After lower courts...

