ECB Drawing Up Licensing Regulation For FinTech Firms

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 3:19 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank is working on a licensing regime for financial technology firms which will allow them to take on the giants of finance with a lower barrier to entry, a top ECB official said Wednesday.



Daniele Nouy, the chair of the ECB’s supervisory board told a conference on Wednesday that Europe’s sluggish banking sector drastically needs more competition from fintech firms.



“At the ECB, we are … devising a guide on licensing that also covers fintechs,” Nouy said “This guide will be published shortly...

