Former FTC Chairwoman Ramirez Heads To Hogan Lovells

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells said Wednesday that former Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith Ramirez has joined the firm as a partner and co-head of the antitrust, competition and economic regulation practice and will also assist the privacy and cybersecurity group.



Ramirez started working out of Hogan Lovells’ Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles offices on Tuesday and is serving as the co-leader of the firm’s global antitrust practice, and she will also play an active role in the privacy group, the firm said in a statement. Ramirez spent nearly...

To view the full article, register now.