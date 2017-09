Fanatics Raises $1B From SoftBank, Pro Sports Leagues

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Online sports retailer Fanatics Inc. confirmed Wednesday that it raised around $1 billion in its latest funding round, which was led by Japanese telecommunications and internet conglomerate SoftBank’s private equity fund and included investments from the NFL and MLB.



SoftBank Group Corp.’s investment comes through its $93 billion Vision Fund, a representative for Fanatics told Law360 on Wednesday. In addition to Major League Baseball and the National Football League, the NFL players union also participated in the funding round. All four are new investors to the...

To view the full article, register now.