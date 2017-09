Nutter’s Privacy, White Collar Groups Add Cybersecurity Pro

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP has tapped a data breach and cybercrime expert with a background in digital forensics investigations to join the leadership of its privacy and data security practice group and become a member of its white collar defense practice group, the law firm said.



Seth P. Berman, who was most recently with risk management firm Stroz Friedberg — where he oversaw the firm’s offices in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. — was previously an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Massachusetts...

To view the full article, register now.