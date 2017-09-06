Kirkland Leads Fortive In $770M Landauer Buy

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Fortive Corp., led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Wednesday that it will pick up Landauer Inc. in a deal that values the Illinois-based radiation products company at $770 million, a development that comes on the heels of its recent acquisition of a gas detection firm.



Washington-based Fortive expects Landauer, which provides personal and environmental radiation measurement and monitoring products, to help build out its “safety-as-a-service” platform, the industrial growth company said in a statement.



“As a recognized leader in personal and environmental radiation measurement and monitoring and outsourced medical...

