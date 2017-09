Airbus, Boeing Skeptical Of $23B Rockwell-United Tech Deal

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Aerospace giants Boeing Corp. and Airbus SE on Wednesday both voiced their concerns over United Technologies Corp.’s $23 billion cash and stock bid to buy Rockwell Collins, only two days after the suppliers announced the deal.



Under the proposed deal unveiled Monday, United Technologies said each Rockwell Collins shareowner would get $93.33 per share in cash and $46.67 in shares of United Technologies common stock. Including net debt, the deal is worth $30 billion.



Boeing, however, said it wasn’t sold on the deal just yet.



“Until we...

To view the full article, register now.