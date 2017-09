EEOC Accuses Texas County Of Underpaying Female Doctors

Law360, Houston (September 6, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Denton County, Texas, for allegedly violating federal law by underpaying female doctors compared with male doctors for work as primary care clinicians with the county's health department.



The EEOC filed the lawsuit on Aug. 31 in Texas federal court, after saying that attempts to reach a prelitigation settlement with the county through its conciliation process failed. The agency is seeking double damages from the county and alleging it willfully refused to correct the wage gap even after Dr....

