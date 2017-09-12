Covington Adds State Dept. Veteran To Gov't Affairs Team

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP has brought on former George W. Bush-era Assistant Secretary of State Stephen G. Rademaker to its public policy and government affairs practice.



Rademaker, who served as assistant secretary of state responsible for arms control and nonproliferation from 2002 to 2006, will focus on legislative and policy issues involving sanctions, trade controls, Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. reviews, and national security, the firm said in a Sept. 5 press release.



“Steve’s broad experience will be a tremendous benefit to the firm’s...

To view the full article, register now.