Essar Steel Ch. 15 Dispute With Southern Coal Heads To NY

Law360, Wilmington (September 6, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday granted Southern Coal’s request to move a contract fight with Chapter 15 debtor Essar Steel Algoma Inc. to the Southern District of New York, ruling that the dispute was not “exceptional” enough to keep it in the First State.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said that Essar Steel Algoma hadn’t shown that the fight over alleged coal supply contract breaches met the requirements under bankruptcy law to qualify as an “exceptional” dispute to allow an overrride of a forum selection clause in the...

