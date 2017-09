Car-Sharing Co. Turo Raises $92M, Adds Daimler Unit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Car-sharing marketplace Turo said Wednesday the company raised $92 million in a recent funding round led by Daimler AG and South Korean conglomerate SK Holdings, and expanded further into Europe with the acquisition of Daimler car-sharing startup Croove.



Daimler AG and SK Holdings Co. Ltd. were new investors for Turo in its series D funding round, joining existing funding sources August Capital, Canaan Partners, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Trinity Ventures and Shasta Ventures. Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures and Founders Circle Capital were two other newcomers for Turo,...

To view the full article, register now.