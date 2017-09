EFH, NextEra Units Settle $29M Wind Farm Credit Dispute

Law360, Houston (September 6, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An Energy Future Holdings Corp. unit and a NextEra Energy Inc. subsidiary told a Texas appellate court on Tuesday that the parties have settled their $29 million dispute over wind farm credits and asked the court to vacate lower court rulings and dismiss the lawsuit.



EFH's Luminant Energy Co. LLC and NextEra's FPL Energy LLC in August had told Texas' Fifth Court of Appeals that a tentative deal was in the works to settle the dispute. In the joint motion they filed with the court Tuesday,...

