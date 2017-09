FCC’s O'Rielly Floats Agency ‘Spectrum For Cash’ Swaps

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission’s Michael O’Rielly suggested Wednesday that government agencies be given the option to turn over some of their unused spectrum holdings to offset budget caps in what he called a “spectrum-for-cash swap.”



The Republican commissioner proposed the idea in a blog post as a way, he said, to free up the scarce resource for new technologies. O’Rielly said the trade makes sense because federal agencies often don’t have an incentive to use all of their allotted spectrum, but face yearly budgetary caps and...

