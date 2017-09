Pitney Bowes Puts Up $475M For Shipping Co. Newgistics

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT) -- E-commerce solutions company Pitney Bowes on Wednesday said it struck a deal to buy digital commerce, shipping and fulfillment company Newgistics Inc. from a Connecticut private investment company for $475 million in an effort to boost its expansion in the U.S. domestic parcels market.



Pitney Bowes, which is buying Newgistics from Littlejohn & Co. LLC, said the $475 million will be used to buy all of the privately held company's shares, adding that Newgistics will be operated independently through the first quarter of 2018 to avoid...

