Fla. Bar Prez Tells Attys To Lend A Legal Hand In Irma's Wake

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar’s president chimed in Wednesday as the Sunshine State hunkered down in preparation for Hurricane Irma, urging bar members to be ready to serve as resources for those needing legal help in the aftermath of the powerful storm, as well as Hurricane Harvey, which battered swaths of Texas late last month.



Bar President Michael J. Higer penned a letter encouraging members who can to volunteer to answer questions from residents before and after the Category 5 storm through an online advice clinic run by...

