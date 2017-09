SEC Bans Attorney For Trading On Cooperman Info

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida lawyer has been banned from practicing before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after trading on confidential information gleaned from work for a “prominent hedge fund manager,” the SEC said Tuesday, listing trades that indicate the client was Omega Advisors Inc. founder Leon Cooperman.



The attorney, Alan M. Stark, admitted he made stock buys based on information from attorney-client communications regarding the need to file public disclosures after his client crossed stock-ownership thresholds, according to the SEC settlement order.



All the trades occurred between...

