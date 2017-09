Pineapple Grower Tells 11th Circ. Award Wrongly Confirmed

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Costa Rican pineapple plantation told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that a decision affirming an arbitration award that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has valued at $32 million shouldn’t stand because a federal district court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.



Arbitrators found that the fruit supplier, known as Inprotsa, violated its contract with Del Monte by continuing to grow a variety of pineapple called MD-2 instead of returning its crops and seeds to the company after its sales agreement lapsed in 2013, and U.S. District...

To view the full article, register now.