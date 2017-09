Texas Powerhouse: Norton Rose Fulbright

Law360, Dallas (September 28, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- By shutting down a mineral rights dispute, landing key patent victories in and out of court and turning its tenacity toward convincing the Fifth Circuit to change its mind in a major Ponzi scheme case, Norton Rose Fulbright's Texas litigators helped the firm shine.



The firm's litigation strengths, dating back to the founding of its Texas practice just shy of a century ago, are an integral and growing part of Norton Rose Fulbright's global success, and the firm is on track for a record year in...

To view the full article, register now.