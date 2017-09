PE Real Estate Players Think Outside The Box To Find Deals

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Competition in the realm of private equity real estate deal-making is incredibly fierce, and asset valuations are on the rise as the market picks up, but there is still plenty of opportunity for forward-thinking fund managers with cunning, creative legal counsel by their side.



The amount of dry powder, or unspent funds earmarked by PE real estate funds for deals, sits at a record $255 billion, according to a report put out this month by research firm Preqin. PE real estate fund managers are under pressure...

