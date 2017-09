Schumer, Pelosi Threaten To Force Vote On DREAM Act

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Top Democratic leaders warned Wednesday that they would force a vote on the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act by tacking it onto other legislation this fall if Republicans refuse to send it to the floor of Congress by the end of the month.



At a press conference in the Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asked Congress to end its 16-year stalemate over the DREAM Act, which would offer legal status to some 800,000 young...

