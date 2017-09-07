Recruit Or Resist? Corporate Culture And The Whistleblower

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Given the recent and significant uptick in whistleblowing, corporate leaders are on notice. While there are many federal and state whistleblower regimes, looking at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower program in particular, we see that tips are on the rise and originate from every state in the union and over 100 countries. Whistleblowers are here to stay, they mean business and their role in the reporting process has powerful repercussions.



Consider the sobering findings from a new study to be published in an upcoming...

To view the full article, register now.