2nd Circ. Won't Revive Korean Co.'s $73M Suit Against Citi

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Wednesday declined to give a South Korean circuit board producer another go at its $73 million currency exchange fraud suit against Citibank NA, agreeing with a New York federal judge that several of the claims had already been hashed out in a separate suit.



The three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest’s August 2016 decision to toss the suit brought by Simmtech Co. Ltd., which accused Citibank and several subsidiaries of fraud related to the sale between 2006 and...

