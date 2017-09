Volkswagen, BMW Accused Of Unfair Dealer Practices In Fla.

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Auto dealerships owned by billionaire Norman Braman filed a series of lawsuits in Florida federal courts Tuesday and Wednesday accusing automakers Volkswagen and BMW of unfair business practices they say coerced them into investing millions of dollars only to see diminished control and profit margins.



Two of the lawsuits, which also name the head of Florida's motor vehicle department as a plaintiff, focus on “incentive” or “bonus” programs that the Braman Automotive Group's dealerships say were unilaterally imposed on them by Volkswagen AG's Audi brand and...

