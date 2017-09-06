Kirkland Antitrust Partner Heads To FTC Competition Bureau

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Kirkland & Ellis LLP antitrust and competition partner will join the Federal Trade Commission as the acting deputy director of its bureau of competition, acting chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen announced Wednesday.



Ian R. Conner, formerly a partner in Kirkland’s Washington, D.C., office, will take his post effective Sept. 18 after a decade in private practice and six years at Kirkland.



“Ian’s broad experience in antitrust litigation, particularly in the health care and energy industries, will be indispensable as the FTC continues to promote growth, innovation...

