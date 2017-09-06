Kirkland Antitrust Partner Heads To FTC Competition Bureau

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Kirkland & Ellis LLP antitrust and competition partner will join the Federal Trade Commission as the acting deputy director of its bureau of competition, acting chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen announced Wednesday.

Ian R. Conner, formerly a partner in Kirkland’s Washington, D.C., office, will take his post effective Sept. 18 after a decade in private practice and six years at Kirkland.

“Ian’s broad experience in antitrust litigation, particularly in the health care and energy industries, will be indispensable as the FTC continues to promote growth, innovation...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular