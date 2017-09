Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Ruling On Anti-Dumping Notice

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit declined Wednesday to rehear a split decision that found a notice in the Federal Register was sufficient to alert a Chinese nail manufacturer of proceedings that more than quintupled its anti-dumping duty without the company's participation.



Suntec Industries Co. Ltd. had said it only learned of the increase from 21 percent to 118 percent when a buyer refused to pay an invoice in full because of the unexpected additional duty. The company argued the federal government's failure to provide notice of the review was...

