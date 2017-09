Trump Touts Biz Tax Cuts In Face Of Liberal Group's Critique

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump touted his upcoming tax reform push during a speech Wednesday in North Dakota, promising lower corporate rates intended to increase wages, while federal tax policy experts associated with a liberal coalition said it’s a “myth” that slashed taxes for companies will trickle down to workers.



Speaking to energy sector workers at Andeavor Corp.’s oil refinery in North Dakota, Trump reiterated the broad strokes of a plan he had discussed during a speech in Missouri late last month and that congressional leaders intend to...

