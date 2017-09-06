8 Years, 3 Commissioners And €1.1B: Intel's EU Antitrust Saga

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The European Union's highest court dealt the bloc's antitrust enforcer a rare setback in one of its marquee cases Wednesday when it sided with Intel Corp. in its challenge to a €1.06 billion ($1.26 billion) abuse of dominance penalty. But rather than putting an end to the chipmaker's decadelong battle with the European Commission, the decision all but guarantees several more years of litigation.



The case, which focuses on claims that Intel stifled rivals by offering loyalty rebates to computer makers, has seen major developments under...

