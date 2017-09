Ark. Doctor Escapes Suit Over Patient’s Post-Surgery Death

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas appeals court on Wednesday tossed a suit accusing an anesthesiologist of failing to account for a patient’s medical history, which purportedly caused his death days after heart surgery, saying the patient’s estate failed to establish that the patient would have survived if not for the alleged negligence.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed a trial judge’s summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Carol Meadors and her practice group, Little Rock Anesthesia Services PLLC, in a suit filed by estate administrator Carolyn Thomas...

