Pershing Square To Divest $497M Nomad Foods Stake

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Pershing Square Capital Management LP will part ways with its roughly $497.3 million interest in U.K.-based Nomad Foods Ltd., the frozen-food company said Wednesday, a move that comes roughly two weeks after a board member chosen by the activist hedge fund resigned.



Pershing Square, the activist hedge fund run by William Ackman, is aiming to sell about 33.33 million shares of Nomad Foods stock, according to a statement. The stake is worth about $497.3 million based on the stock’s closing price Tuesday on the New York...

