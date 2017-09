Property Database Patents Not Obvious, Fed. Circ. Hears

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The owner of patents covering a national database of real estate parcels defended the novelty of the system before a Federal Circuit panel Wednesday, attempting to overturn successful America Invents Act challenges by accused infringer CoreLogic Inc.



Boundary Solutions Inc. of Mill Valley, California, argued to the panel that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board improperly concluded its patents were obvious in light of prior art references known as Harder and Longley. Harder and Longley, two books on mapping and geographic information systems, fail to disclose...

To view the full article, register now.