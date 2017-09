Ocwen To Pay $1M For Force-Placed Insurance Problems

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Ocwen Financial Corp. on Wednesday agreed to a $1 million penalty for failing to meet metrics related to the termination of force-placed insurance that was required under a 2014 national mortgage servicing settlement, according to court filings.



The West Palm Beach, Florida-based mortgage firm exceeded the maximum 5 percent error rate on a metric in the settlement that requires the firm to terminate certain force-placed insurance policies and refund prorated premiums within 15 days during the first quarter of 2017, according to a filing in the...

To view the full article, register now.