Daiichi Wants In On RoxyBond Rival's FDA Challenge

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Daiichi Sankyo Inc. on Wednesday asked a Pennsylvania federal judge if it could intercede in a rival’s suit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of abuse-deterrent opioid RoxyBond, saying it has a direct interest in the case’s outcome.



Daiichi Sankyo said it’s acquired the exclusive U.S. marketing and distribution rights for Inspiron Delivery Service LLC’s painkiller, and thus has an interest in the case that the FDA doesn’t share and can’t protect. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Research Services Inc., the company suing the FDA, is seeking...

To view the full article, register now.