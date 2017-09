Thema International To Pay $687M In Madoff Recovery

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- An Irish fund that sent investor money to Bernie Madoff starting in 1996 will pay $687 million to the bankruptcy trustee for the Ponzi schemer’s investment company, which is tasked with recovering funds for his victims, according to a settlement agreement filed in New York federal court Wednesday.



Thema International Fund PLC’s settlement, if approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge M. Stuart Bernstein, would be the largest recovery for the trustee since 2011 and will bring the recovery total to $12.72 billion, according to the trustee’s website....

