Atty Scolded For Sanctions Bid Over 'Formatting' Error

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge declined Wednesday to sanction Logan University over what she found to be a formatting mistake in evidence it provided to chiropractic students accusing the school of tolerating sexual harassment, scolding the students' attorney for not first talking the issue out with opposing counsel.



U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry said Harvath Law Group LLC's Daniel F. Harvath hadn’t shown the minor error hurt his clients’ case, echoing a recommendation in another Eastern District of Missouri order that he “reconsider the manner in...

