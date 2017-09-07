FERC Nominees Commit To Enforcement, Regulatory Goals

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told senators on Thursday he’s committed to fulfilling the body’s enforcement responsibilities and looking for opportunities to modernize its regulatory framework.

Kevin McIntyre, a Republican, is currently the co-chair of Jones Day’s global energy practice and Trump’s nominee to chair the FERC. He and Richard A. Glick, a Democrat also nominated to be a member of the commission, appeared before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at a nomination hearing and faced questions from...
