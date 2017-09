Payday Lead Aggregator, Exec To Pay $350K In CFPB Deal

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday ordered a payday loan lead aggregator to pay $100,000 and the company’s founder to pay an additional $250,000 for steering customers toward loans that were not legal in their home states.



Zero Parralel LLC allegedly sold consumer data to payday lenders and installment loan providers even when it knew that the loans they were offering to consumers were not legal or valid in the states where the consumers lived. Because Zero Parallel did not give consumers information about the...

